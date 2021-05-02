Left Menu

Bengal Inc congratulates Mamata on TMC's landslide win

Updated: 03-05-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 23:57 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Industrialists congratulated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday for her party's landslide victory in the West Bengal elections.

The industry bodies said they would continue to support Banerjee in running the state.

''This was an unprecedented electoral franchise in the midst of the brutal and tragic second wave of the pandemic.

The chamber stands by the new government as a partner in such challenging times knowing that, as always, the people and economy of Bengal will resolutely surge forward,'' Bengal Chamber of Commerce president Deb A Mukherjee said.

CII congratulated Banerjee, saying that it would work to make the state one of the premier destinations for industry, investment and livelihood.

''For the last ten years, it has indeed been a pleasure to work with Banerjee and under her guidance, CII would like to assure its continued support and constant presence as one of the older institutions in this part of the country and make the state one of the premier destinations for industry, investment and livelihood,'' CII chairman (east) Vijay Dewan said.

Ramesh Kumar Saraogi, president of Bharat Chamber of Commerce, observed that the mandate has provided another opportunity to Banerjee to steer the pandemic-affected economy of the state out of the woods.

''Merchant's Chamber of Commerce is confident that under the pragmatic and dynamic leadership of Mamata Banerjee, a new era of reforms and growth will be ushered in the state, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people,'' its president Aakash Shah said.

A former official of the Indian Jute Mills Association said that the industry wants the new government to look into its issues on an urgent basis.

