Left Menu

WB polls: Khela shesh for Mamata in Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari wins by margin of 1,956 votes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram constituency by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-05-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 00:14 IST
WB polls: Khela shesh for Mamata in Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari wins by margin of 1,956 votes
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram constituency by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes. Adhikari, who was once a close aide of Banerjee, joined the BJP just a few months ahead of the state assembly elections.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Adhikari won with a margin of 1,956 votes in Nandigram. The BJP leader had earlier thanked the people of Nandigram for choosing him as their representative and the MLA from the constituency.

"My sincere thanks to the great people of Nandigram for their love, trust, blessings, and support, and for choosing me as their representative and the MLA from Nandigram. It is my never-ending commitment to be of service to them and working for their welfare. I am truly grateful!" tweeted Adhikari. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee claimed that she has information that some manipulations were done after the declaration of results for the Nandigram seat. Earlier on Sunday, there were reports of Mamata Banerjee winning from the Nandigram constituency.

Making the game of thrones in Bengal more interesting, Mamata chose Nandigram over her home turf Bhabanipur seat this time to test her fate in the 2021 elections. It was the agitation in Nandigram and Singur against the Left government's land acquisition policies that made Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Nandigram witnessed a high voltage "Khela" (game of power) on April 1 in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls. The constituency had seen a direct contest between Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

Notably, Adhikari had pledged that he would quit politics if he did not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes in Nandigram. As the counting progressed, the trend suggests the victory of the ruling TMC in West Bengal assembly elections as the party has already won 198 seats and is leading in 16 constituencies. The BJP has won 68 seats and is leading in 8 seats.

The counting of votes in the state began on Sunday at 8 am following COVID-19 protocol. Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea says Biden policy shows hostile U.S. intent, vows response

North Korea lashed out at the United States and its allies in South Korea on Sunday in a series of statements saying recent comments from Washington are proof of a hostile policy that requires a corresponding response from Pyongyang. The st...

For 1st time in 15 years, village head not from Vikay Dubey's family

For the first time in 15 years, the village head in Bikru, where after eight police personnel were killed in an ambush last year, is not going to be from the family of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.The winner was Madhu, who defeated her oppone...

Rockets fired at Baghdad Int'l airport, no casualties

At least two rockets landed within the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Sunday, the Iraqi military said.The military said one rocket had been intercepted and downed near the airport without causing any damage or casualties. Sec...

Do Central leaders impact Assembly polls?

As the counting for assembly elections in four states and one union territory is nearing conclusion, it is clear that the TMC in West Bengal, NDA in Assam and LDF in Kerala are poised to retain their governments in the states for one more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021