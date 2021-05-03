Left Menu

With Metroman's defeat, BJP fails to open an account in Kerala

'Metro man' E Sreedharan, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Kerala's Palakkad and its undeclared Chief Ministerial face, has lost from Palakkad constituency, Election Commission said on Sunday.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 03-05-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 00:14 IST
With Metroman's defeat, BJP fails to open an account in Kerala
'Metro man' E Sreedharan (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

'Metro man' E Sreedharan, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Kerala's Palakkad and its undeclared Chief Ministerial face, has lost from Palakkad constituency, Election Commission said on Sunday. With Sreedharan's defeat, BJP is out of the race in Kerala Assembly without opening its account.

The BJP fielded the architect of the metro rail system in the country, Sreedharan against the sitting MLA Shafi Parambil of Congress and CP Pramod of CPI-M. Sreedharan's entry into BJP was a much-celebrated event among party lovers in and out of the state. BJP has accepted the verdict of Kerala's people and thanked them for supporting the party in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said BJP will leave no stone unturned to work for the betterment of the state. "I thank the people of Kerala for their support towards the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra ModiJi, we will leave no stone unturned to work for the betterment of the state. I applaud the efforts of our Kerala BJP karyakartas," Shah tweeted.

On the other hand, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said the BJP will introspect on the party's defeat in the state. "Accept the verdict by the People of Kerala. It's a temporary setback for us. Many factors including cross-voting and polarisation contributed to it. Will introspect and move forward. Our fight against corruption and misrule will continue. Congratulations to Pinarayi Vijayan," tweeted Muraleedharan.

The ruling LDF appears poised to form the government in Kerala again as per the latest trends from the Election Commission. Kerala has been witnessing LDF and United Democratic Front (UDF) alternately coming to power for nearly four decades. With LDF bucking the trend under the leadership of Vijayan, it is scripting history. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea says Biden policy shows hostile U.S. intent, vows response

North Korea lashed out at the United States and its allies in South Korea on Sunday in a series of statements saying recent comments from Washington are proof of a hostile policy that requires a corresponding response from Pyongyang. The st...

For 1st time in 15 years, village head not from Vikay Dubey's family

For the first time in 15 years, the village head in Bikru, where after eight police personnel were killed in an ambush last year, is not going to be from the family of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.The winner was Madhu, who defeated her oppone...

Rockets fired at Baghdad Int'l airport, no casualties

At least two rockets landed within the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Sunday, the Iraqi military said.The military said one rocket had been intercepted and downed near the airport without causing any damage or casualties. Sec...

Do Central leaders impact Assembly polls?

As the counting for assembly elections in four states and one union territory is nearing conclusion, it is clear that the TMC in West Bengal, NDA in Assam and LDF in Kerala are poised to retain their governments in the states for one more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021