NDA crosses majority mark in Assam

The BJP-led NDA on Sunday crossed the majority mark of 64 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP won 50 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) bagged nine and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won six.

The BJP is leading in nine other seats, the EC site showed.

The Congress has bagged 22 seats so far and has made progress in another eight, while its partners All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won 11 and is leading in five.

Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won four and CPI(M) cornered one seat.

In 2016, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies AGP and BPF had won 14 and 12 seats respectively. The ruling coalition also had the support of an Independent MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)