Adityanath seeks traders' active contribution in fight against COVID

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that traders should give their active contribution in the war against coronavirus, which is ravaging the country.

Interacting virtually with the traders on Sunday, Adityanath expressed hope that the fight against COVID-19 would be successful, according to a government statement.

Adityanath urged the traders and businessmen to undertake new experiments in the field of oxygen production and oxygen contractors.

''The government will extend all possible help. By promoting production of oxygen, we will be able to save humanity,'' Adityanath said.

''At this point of time, the state, country and the world is in a grip of a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, and there should not be any mistake of underestimating the danger of this infection,'' he said.

''This time, the infection is 30-50 times more,'' he claimed.

In this situation, the demand for oxygen has gone up, Adityanath said.

''The state government has taken effective steps to resolve the oxygen crisis and to a great extent, there has been success,'' Adityanath said.

UP Vyapari Kalyan Board Chairperson Ravikant Garg said the trader community always did social service and it would extend all possible help to the state government in the fight against COVID pandemic. PTI NAV HMB

