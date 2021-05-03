Two killed in lightning strike in UP's Chitrakoot

Two people died after being struck by lightning in Manikpur area of Chitrakoot district, while another two were injured, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

A state government spokesperson said the chief minister has directed the district magistrate to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased, and ensure that the injured get adequate treatment.

