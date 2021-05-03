Two killed in lightning strike in UP's Chitrakoot

Two killed in lightning strike in UP's ChitrakootPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 00:45 IST
Two people died after being struck by lightning in Manikpur area of Chitrakoot district, while another two were injured, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.
A state government spokesperson said the chief minister has directed the district magistrate to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased, and ensure that the injured get adequate treatment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Manikpur
- Uttar
- Chitrakoot
ALSO READ
UP govt to procure one crore COVID-19 vaccines: Yogi Adityanath
Kerala CM writes to Yogi Adityanath, requests better treatment for jailed journalist
Kerala CM writes to Yogi Adityanath to provide journo Kappan expert medical care
Oxygen emergency in UP, recognise seriousness of situation: Priyanka Gandhi tells Yogi Adityanath