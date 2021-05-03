Left Menu

Kerala polls: Nine ministers join Pinarayi Vijayan's 'victory parade' as Left scripts history

Not only did the Left Democratic Front's Pinarayi Vijayan scripted history by breaking Kerala's record of voting out every incumbent government for the past four decades, so did nine of his cabinet colleagues who got elected, adding another feather in his cap.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-05-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 01:01 IST
Kerala polls: Nine ministers join Pinarayi Vijayan's 'victory parade' as Left scripts history
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Not only did the Left Democratic Front's Pinarayi Vijayan scripted history by breaking Kerala's record of voting out every incumbent government for the past four decades, so did nine of his cabinet colleagues who got elected, adding another feather in his cap. Health Minister KK Shailaja won from Mattannur in Kannur with a record margin of 67,013 votes. Known as 'Shailja teacher' to the masses, the school teacher-turned-politician has won much global praise for her efficient handling of the first COVID-19 wave in Kerala.

While speaking to ANI, Shailaja said the result of the Assembly elections shows that people trust the good work of the government. "The LDF has registered a thumping victory in Kerala Assembly polls. When the elections were declared, the Chief Minister had said 'We are with the people and people are with us'. When Kerala went through many challenges like hurricanes, floods, the Nipah virus and now COVID-19, the Left government stood with the people. The result shows that people trust the good work of the government," she said.

J Mercykutty, who handled Fisheries, is the only minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet who was defeated. Kadakampally Surendran being the Devasom Minister had faced the heat of the high-pitch campaign from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over Sabarimala women's entry issue. Even exit poll surveys predicted a win for BJP candidate Shoba Surendran. But overcoming all odds, he trounced BJP in the Kazhakoottam constituency with a majority of 23,497 votes. Electricity Minister MM Mani got elected from his stronghold Udumbanchola in Idukki district for the second time with a huge majority of 38,305.

Local Self Government Minister AC Moideen won from Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district with a clear majority of 26,631 votes. Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan won from Perambara in Kozhikode district with a margin of 6,173 votes against UDF's CH Ibrahim Kutty.

From the CPI(M) allies on the Left front - Revenue Minister E Chandrashekaran, Water Resource Minister K Krishnankutty, Ports Minister Kadanapally Ramachandran and Transport Minister AK Saseendran also won from their respective seats. KT Jaleel, the Left-backed independent who resigned as the Higher Education Minister at the end of LDF government tenure, registered a victory in Thavanur against Firoz Kunnamparambil of the UDF with a thin margin of 3,066 against in a nail-biting finish. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

