Left Menu

Didi stuns BJP, leads TMC to landslide victory

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 01:09 IST
Didi stuns BJP, leads TMC to landslide victory

Belying all expectations, the TMC headed for a landslide victory in assembly elections, overcoming the might of the BJP after a bitter campaign that had turned into a virtual duel between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By evening the trends were clear. Banerjee's Trinamool Congress had won an absolute majority winning 202 seats and was leading in 11 more out of 292 constituencies which went to the polls with some 48 per cent of the votes counted so far.

Polling was countermanded in two constituencies after candidates fell victim to a raging Covid-19 pandemic.

''It's a victory for Bengal's people it's `Banglar joy' (Bengal's victory),'' Banerjee told her party workers, though she herself lost elections to the prestigious Nandigram seat by a narrow margin leading her party to demand a recount.

Banerjee, who is nevertheless set to be chief minister for a third term according to her close associates, stopped celebrations by her party workers and indicated that her first priority after the victory would be ''combatting the pandemic'' which has been running amok in the state.

However, she kept up her attack on her principal rivals, by thanking ''the people for saving the country, for saving communal harmony'', and rubbed it in by pointing out that the BJP had ''claimed it would win 200 seats can they show their faces after this?'' The TMC's main rival, the BJP was stymied in its ambitions of winning the state with a total tally of wins and leads in just 77 constituencies (73 wins and 4 leads), with 38 per cent of the votes counted so far. It is far less than the 120 assembly segments where it wrested a majority when it won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

The actual results were a bitter let down for the BJP as Prime Minister Modi had staked his prestige in declaring his party was set to win over 200 seats after the first few phases of the unprecedented eight-phase election.

Modi and his home minister Amit Shah campaigned extensively throughout the state spending almost every other day of a one-and-a-half month long bruising campaign trying to breach the Trinamool Congress' fortress Bengal.

Countering the high voltage campaign where, besides Modi and Shah, the saffron party fielded half a dozen chief ministers and Union Cabinet ministers, the TMC presented just Banerjee with the slogan 'Bangla nijer meyekei chay' (Bengal wants her daughter) and a promise to expand its popular 'Duare Sarkar' (government at your doorsteps) programme.

In the run up to the elections, the BJP did have Banerjee on the defensive by campaigning against corruption involving TMC leaders and the 'cut money' (bribery) culture affecting citizens' everyday life. It also gained traction by playing the caste and religious cards, hitherto unknown in Bengal's politics.

However, Banerjee's appeal to 'Bangaliana' (Bengaliness), a cultural identity which defies divisions of caste and religion, and identifying campaigners brought from outside the state as 'Bohiragata' (outsiders) seem to have worked with the electorate. As did the image of a lone woman combatting a galaxy of leaders from the Hindi hinterland trying to breach her fortress.

The prime minister's repeated taunts of ''Didi, O Didi'' in his speeches too did not go down well in a state where women traditionally enjoyed a high social and economic status and women voters accounted for a major share of the electorate. The repeated use of Hindi too was not liked in a state where linguistic identity politics had in recent years gained ground.

However, the clincher for Banerjee came when she changed tracks ahead of the last three phases of polling by attacking Prime Minister Modi for leaving India unprepared for the second COVID wave. She also blamed an influx of 'outsiders brought by BJP' for the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The BJP suddenly found itself trying to defend itself from COVID mismanagement charges, an unenviable task at any time made worse by television grabs of funeral pyres of Covid dead and overflowing hospitals and exhausted medical professionals.

The Left Front and the Congress which ruled Bengal for nearly six decades before the TMC came to power were, however, the biggest losers as they drew a complete blank. Analysts said their voters simply deserted them in this bi-polar battle for either the TMC or the BJP as the electorate chose between the two different sets of ideologies on offer.

TMC leaders are now speculating that Banerjee who has already reached out to other national and regional parties opposed to the BJP would now try to mount a challenge to the saffron party in the general elections slated for 2024 by attempting to rally all opposition parties to forge a front against it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 killed, 23 hurt when boat capsizes off San Diego coast

Two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalised after a wooden boat capsized Sunday during a possible human smuggling operation just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.Local lifeguards, the US Coast Guard and oth...

Motor racing-Verstappen completes unwanted 'track limits' triple

Red Bulls Max Verstappen completed an unwanted track limits triple when he was stripped of a fastest lap bonus point at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday.The deletion for going too far off the track came a day after the Dutch 23-year-old ...

Soccer-Man United-Liverpool match postponed after fans storm pitch

Manchester Uniteds Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the clubs owners - the Glazer family. Following disc...

WB polls: Left-Congress alliance fails to win single seat

The Left Front, which had ruled West Bengal for 34 years, has failed to open its account in this election. The Left Front comprising the Communist Party of India Marxist, All India Forward Bloc, the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021