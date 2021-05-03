Left Menu

Ripun Bora resigns from Assam Congress President post after defeat in assembly polls

Taking responsibility for the Congress' defeat in Assam Assembly elections, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora on Sunday tendered his resignation from the post.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 03-05-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 01:49 IST
Ripun Bora resigns from Assam Congress President post after defeat in assembly polls
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Taking responsibility for the Congress' defeat in Assam Assembly elections, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora on Sunday tendered his resignation from the post. "I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee owing responsibility of the humiliating defeat of my party in the Assam Assembly Election 2021," Bora said.

In the 126-member Assam assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 55 seats and is leading on 5. Its alliance partner AGP has won nine seats while United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) secured six seats. The Congress, which forged 'Mahajot' in Assam and allied with AIUDF, also did not project a chief ministerial candidate in the state. Some of its senior leaders like Gaurav Gogoi did not contest the assembly elections. The party has won 27 seats so far and is leading in two.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has won 14 seats and is leading on two, CPI-M won one seat and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) has won four seats. Independents won one seat and are leading on another. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 killed, 23 hurt when boat capsizes off San Diego coast

Two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalised after a wooden boat capsized Sunday during a possible human smuggling operation just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.Local lifeguards, the US Coast Guard and oth...

Motor racing-Verstappen completes unwanted 'track limits' triple

Red Bulls Max Verstappen completed an unwanted track limits triple when he was stripped of a fastest lap bonus point at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday.The deletion for going too far off the track came a day after the Dutch 23-year-old ...

Soccer-Man United-Liverpool match postponed after fans storm pitch

Manchester Uniteds Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the clubs owners - the Glazer family. Following disc...

WB polls: Left-Congress alliance fails to win single seat

The Left Front, which had ruled West Bengal for 34 years, has failed to open its account in this election. The Left Front comprising the Communist Party of India Marxist, All India Forward Bloc, the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021