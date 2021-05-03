BJP-led alliance all set to form the govt in Assam

The BJP-led alliance in Assam is all set to form the government for the second successive term winning 65 of the 102 seats declared so far and is leading in nine others.

The opposition 'Grand Alliance' comprising the Congress, AIUDF and eight other parties, have won 36 seats so far and is leading in 15 others.

The BJP has won 50 seats and is leading in nine others, while its allies the AGP has won nine seats and the UPPL has won in six.

The Congress has won 21 seats and is leading in nine others. Its allies the AIUDF has won 11 and is leading in five others, the BPF has won four seats, while the CPI(M) is leading in just one seat.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal defeated his nearest Congress rival Rajib Lochan Pegu by 43,192 votes to retain his Majuli seat for the second consecutive term.

Among the prominent candidates who won are cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who retained his Jalukbari constituency for the fifth consecutive term by defeating his Congress opponent Romen Chandra Borthakur by 1,01,911 votes.

He has improved upon his previous winning record of 85,935 votes in 2016.

Among the prominent losers is Congress state unit president Ripun Bora who was defeated by BJP's Utpal Borah in Gohpur by 29,294 votes.

BJP ministers Ranjit Dutta from Behali, Sanjoy Kishan from Tinsukia, Jogen Mohan from Mahmara and Bhabesh Kalita from Rangiya retained their respective seats, while two new faces Taranga Gogoi from Naharkatiya and Rupesh Gowala from Doomdooma made their debut on the party 'stickets..

AGP ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta and Phanibhushan Choudhury retained their Bokakhat, Kaliabor and Bongaigaon seats respectively. Choudhury retained his seat for a record eighth successive term since 1985.

BJP sitting MLAs Padma Hazarika of Sootea, Mirinal Saikia of Khumtai, Ashok Singhal of Dhekiajuli, Prashanta Phukan in Dibrugarh, Bolin Chetia in Sadiya, Bimal Borah of Tingkhong and Numal Momin of Bokajan also retained their seats.

Ajanta Neog, Congress turncoat who joined the saffron party before the elections, retained her Golaghat seat by defeating Congress candidate Bitupan Saikia by 9325 votes.

Another Congress turncoat Gautam Roy who contested as a BJP candidate, lost to Congress candidate Khaliluddin Mazumdar in Katigora by 6939 votes.

Congress sitting MLAs Rakibul Hussain from Samaguri and Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani retained their respective constituencies while Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah won in Titabor, earlier represented by three-time Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Sushanta Borgohain wrested Thowra from sitting BJP MLA Kushal Dowari.

Jailed Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi contesting as an independent, won the Sibsagar constituency by defeating his nearest BJP rival Surabhi Rajkonwari by 11.878 votes.

The new political Assam Jatiya Parishad faced a rout failing to win a single seat and its president Lurinjyoti Gogoi lost from both the constituencies he contested.

The BPF, a part of the outgoing government and had joined the Grand Alliance after the BJP severed its ties with it, won four seats but all its three ministers - Pramila Rani Brahma, Chandan Brahma and Rihon Daimary lost to their respective UPPL rivals.

Former Asam Sahitya Sabha President Parmananda Rajbongshi won the Sipajhar seat as a BJP candidate, while popular Bhojpuri singer Kalpana Patowary who contested on an AGP ticket, lost to sitting Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar in Sarukhetri.

Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.

