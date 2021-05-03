Left Menu

WB polls: Left-Congress alliance fails to win single seat

The Left Front, which had ruled West Bengal for 34 years, has failed to open its account in this election.

Updated: 03-05-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 02:10 IST
The Left Front, which had ruled West Bengal for 34 years, has failed to open its account in this election. The Left Front comprising the Communist Party of India (Marxist), All India Forward Bloc, the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Communist Party of India had a legacy in West Bengal and was one of the longest-serving elected governments in the world.

The Left Front made a coalition named Sanyukta Morcha with the Congress and Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front to try their luck in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls. Their rally at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata drew a large crowd earlier this year, but the united front could not win a single seat.

As per the latest counting trend, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already won 207 seats and is leading in six constituencies. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 74 seats and has a lead in three seats. When it comes to vote share, the Left Front has got around 5 per cent in this election. So, it is clear from the results that the emergence of BJP in the political spectrum of West Bengal not just challenged the Left Front but also decimated it from the scene.

In 2016 also, the Left Front fought the elections making an alliance with the Congress. Then, the Left parties managed to win 32 seats and the Congress garnered 44 seats. The Left Front had a vote share of about 23 per cent in the 2016 West Bengal assembly polls. Going back to the 2011 West Bengal assembly elections, the Left Front had won 62 seats. (ANI)

