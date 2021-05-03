Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Billionaire Eli Broad dies at 87, helped create Los Angeles art scene

Eli Broad, the billionaire entrepreneur turned philanthropist and art collector who played an outsized role in shaping the art and cultural scene of Los Angeles, died on Friday at the age of 87. Broad passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following a long illness, said Suzi Emmerling, a spokeswoman for the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation.

U.S. Senator Collins defends Romney, Cheney from Republican attacks

Senator Susan Collins, a leading moderate Republican in the U.S. Congress, warned on Sunday against intolerance of differences within her party and pushed back at intraparty attacks from the right against Senator Mitt Romney and Representative Liz Cheney. Collins, who won re-election in Maine last year despite a strong Democratic bid to oust her, said she was dismayed that Romney had been booed by fellow Republicans in his home state of Utah, and defended Cheney, who like Romney has been attacked from within the party for criticizing former President Donald Trump.

Two Republicans, one backed by Trump, head to runoff in Texas special congressional election

A Texas Republican backed by former President Donald Trump has advanced to a runoff election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives vacancy left by the death of her husband, while Democrats were shut out of the contest. Susan Wright, whose husband Ron Wright in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die of COVID-19, was the top vote-getter on Saturday in a crowded field of 23 candidates vying to represent the state's 6th Congressional District.

U.S. administers 243.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

The United States has administered 243,463,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday. A total of 240,159,677 vaccine doses had been administered by April 30, the CDC said.

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

Police responding to reports of a kidnapping said on Friday they had found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation. The 90 victims, all but about five of them men, were removed from the house and given food and water, said Daryn Edwards, assistant chief of the Houston Police Department.

Berkshire defends $8 billion Texas power proposal to combat blackouts

Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday defended its $8 billion proposal to build natural gas plants in Texas to help reduce the threat of devastating blackouts such as those in February. "When you look at the power sector (in Texas), it fundamentally let the citizens down," Greg Abel, a Berkshire vice chairman and previously chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, said at the conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting.

U.S. Treasury's Yellen tamps down inflation fears over Biden spending plan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday tamped down concerns that President Joe Biden's plans for infrastructure, jobs and families will cause inflation, saying the spending will be phased in over a decade. "It's spread out quite evenly over eight to 10 years," Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

Three dead, dozens hurt when suspected smuggling boat overturns off California

Three people were killed and more than two dozen injured on Sunday when a suspected smuggling boat broke apart off Cabrillo National Monument at California's Point Loma, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. The initial call arrived just before 10 a.m. (1700 GMT) and prompted a large emergency response, including the U.S. Coast Guard and state and local agencies, as the magnitude of the incident became clear.

