Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin for poll win

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin over the phone and congratulated them for their win in the assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 07:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 07:04 IST
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin for poll win
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin over the phone and congratulated them for their win in the assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The counting of votes, which began at 8 am on Sunday, is still being counted in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

While Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is all set to continue into her third term, Stalin in Tamil Nadu defeated the AIADMK-BJP alliance and is likely to be sworn in as the Chief Minister soon. As per the latest trends of the Election Commission, the TMC has won 209 seats of the 292 and is leading in four. About 47.94 per cent of the total voted were in the TMC's favour. It received about 38.1 per cent of the total The BJP, meanwhile, secured 76 seats and is leading in one.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK, after being in Opposition for 10 years won with 111 seats, the election commission confirmed. The party is leading on 21 seats. DMK's ally Congress managed to secure 13 and is leading in five. Stalin's party has received a vote share of 37.61 per cent. Elections were held in four states- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry.

BJP-led NDA retained power in Assam while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) also secured a majority in Kerala. The NR Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIADMK alliance on Monday emerged victorious in the Puducherry Assembly polls. The All India NR Congress secured 10 seats while the BJP won six. Independents bagged 6 seats whereas Congress was decimated to just two seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Productivity Commission to hold inquiry into immigration settings

The Productivity Commission will hold an inquiry into immigration settings to ensure New Zealands long term prosperity and wellbeing, Grant Robertson and Kris Faafoi say.This inquiry, the first under the new Productivity Commission chair, D...

Bukele's party in El Salvador ousts top prosecutor, spurring U.S. criticism

The party of El Salvadors president, Nayib Bukele, voted early on Sunday to remove the Central American countrys top prosecutor, part of an intensifying political drama that has drawn criticism from U.S. officials and others. The vote short...

IPL 2021: Got decent score, just fell 10 runs short, says Mayank

Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal has said that his side got a decent score against Delhi Capitals and in the end, they just fell 10 runs short of an ideal score. Shikhar Dhawan played a knock of 69 runs as Delhi Capitals defeate...

David Clark deeply saddened by passing of KiwiRail Chairman

Minister for State-Owned Enterprises, David Clark is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of KiwiRail Chairman, Brian Corban.I know Brian was seen as a transformative leader within KiwiRail, well respected for his wisdom, honesty and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021