Arrogance, might, money power lost in West Bengal: Kapil Sibal

Following Trinamool Congress' thumping win in assembly elections in West Bengal, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said "arrogance, might, money power and using Jai Shri Ram for politics" lost the polls in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 08:36 IST
Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File photo/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Following Trinamool Congress' thumping win in assembly elections in West Bengal, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said "arrogance, might, money power and using Jai Shri Ram for politics" lost the polls in the state. Sibal also hailed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is all set to continue her third term in West Bengal.

"In West Bengal, who lost - arrogance, might, money power, using Jai Shri Ram for politics, a divisive agenda and the Election Commission. She (Mamata Benerjee) stood up to them and won," the Congress leader said in a tweet. As per the latest trends of the Election Commission, TMC has won 209 seats and is leading in four. About 47.94 per cent of the total voted were in the TMC's favour. It received about 38.1 per cent of the total. Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, has secured 76 seats and is leading in one.

Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC. (ANI)

