Vice President Naidu wishes journalists on World Press Freedom Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday wished the media fraternity on World Press Freedom Day, and lauded journalists for working tirelessly to bring information to the people amid a pandemic.

In the age of information, media professionals play a critical role in bringing out reliable and verified facts, and act as a protective shield to our society against disinformation, Naidu said.

''While urging media professionals to always remain committed to the cardinal principles of journalism like truthfulness, objectivity, accuracy, impartiality and fairness, I commend them for working tirelessly in bringing information to the people during this pandemic,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

The United Nations General Assembly had declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness about freedom of the press.

