"Will work closely with the new govt on a focused agenda": CII

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:48 IST
Chennai, May 2 (PTI): Trade body Confederation of Indian Industry on Monday said it would work closely with the new government in Tamil Nadu on a focused agenda towards making ''the State a leader in all spheres of development.'' The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has won the assembly polls for which the results were declared on Sunday by the Election Commission.

''CII congratulates DMK President M K Stalin for winning the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections held in April 2021. This landmark victory has demonstrated the popular support of the people of Tamil Nadu,'' CII Southern region chairman, C K Ranganathan said.

CII would work closely with the new government on a 'focused agenda' comprising manufacturing, micro, small and medium enterprises, skill development, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, renewable energy among others, he added.

''CII looks forward to working closely with the government of Tamil Nadu in making the State a leader in all spheres of development'', he said.

He stated the industry body was engaged with the government in its fight against the COVID-19.

''CII and its members are committed to work hand in hand with the state government in coming out of the COVID crisis soon,'' he said.

CII Tamil Nadu chairman, S Chandrakumar said, the new government's primary focus should be on the economic development of the state, generating more employment opportunities and increasing new investments.

''However, the new government will need to get to the root of the current pandemic and take quick control measures and plan for a robust public health plan in the immediate future which is the need of the hour,'' he said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

COVID hits IPL: KKR-RCB match postponed after Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive

The COVID-19 storm struck IPL on Monday with Kolkata Knight Riders Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of the teams game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad this e...

Second Covid wave pushes recovery for multiplexes to next fiscal: Crisil

Multiplexes are set to log operating losses for the second straight fiscal as localised lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions to contain the resurgence of Covid-19 infections will keep occupancies low for the next few months, acco...

PIL seeks all drug firms be allowed to make Remdesivir for domestic market; HC asks Centre, pharma companies to reply.

PIL seeks all drug firms be allowed to make Remdesivir for domestic market HC asks Centre, pharma companies to reply....

Lotus blooms again in Assam as BJP-led alliance registers comfortable win

The ruling BJP-led NDA retained its grip on Assam, bagging 74 of the 126 assembly constituencies that went to polls, while the opposition Congress-led Grand Alliance managed to clinch just 50 seats.The saffron party alone won 60 constituenc...
