TN CM Palaniswami greets DMK chief Stalin

AIADMK top leader and outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted DMK president M K Stalin who is set to assume office as the next Chief Minister, with the latter acknowledging that the role of opposition was key in democracy.

''I convey my best wishes to Thiru M K Stalin who is going to assume office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,'' Palaniswami said on his twitter handle.

Thanking Palaniswami, Stalin said the AIADMK leader's ''advice and cooperation'' was required to make a better Tamil Nadu.

''Democracy is about ruling and opposition parties being together. Let us uphold such a democracy,'' Stalin added.

The DMK has won 126 seats and is leading in seven segments and its ally Congress has bagged 18. Other allies, the CPI and CPI(M) have won two seats each and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi four.

The AIADMK has won 64 constituencies and is leading in two while its ally the PMK won five. Another partner BJP has won four seats.

Tamil Nadu Assembly is 234-member strong and 118 is the simple majority mark.

Also, Palaniswami greeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on their win.

''My hearty congratulations to Thiru @vijayanpinarayi for victory in state Assembly elections and for your continuance as chief minister of Kerala, my best wishes.'' ''Congratulations Selvi Mamata Banerjee for your grand victory and my best wishes for your next tenure.''PTI VGN SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)