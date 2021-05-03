Left Menu

Disband present EC, probe actions of its members: Anand Sharma 

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday demanded that the present Election Commission be disbanded and the action of its members probed as it has allegedly betrayed the trust of voters.He also demanded that a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court should decide on the composition and qualifying criteria for the appointment of CEC and ECs.The former union ministers remarks came a day after results of assembly elections in five states came out.Sharma said the recent elections and the conduct of the Election Commission has raised serious concerns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:22 IST
Disband present EC, probe actions of its members: Anand Sharma 

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday demanded that the present Election Commission be disbanded and the action of its members probed as it has allegedly betrayed the trust of voters.

He also demanded that a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court should decide on the composition and qualifying criteria for the appointment of CEC and EC's.

The former union minister's remarks came a day after results of assembly elections in five states came out.

Sharma said the recent elections and the conduct of the Election Commission has raised serious concerns. ''The present Election Commission should be disbanded and actions of its members probed. The EC has disgraced itself and voters trust betrayed,'' Sharma said in a statement.

''A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court should decide on the composition, qualifying criteria for the appointment of CEC and EC's and firm guidelines for the conduct of free and fair elections as per the Constitution,'' he said.

The senior Congress leader charged that the Commission violated its Constitutional mandate under Article 324 to conduct free and fair polls. ''Blatantly partisan, its actions in Bengal were shocking and condemnable. There have been instances where it acted as a willing accomplice of the BJP,'' he alleged.

Sharma said by allowing unrestricted mass rallies, it is guilty of violating COVID protocols and must be made accountable for fuelling the surge and sufferings of our people. ''Cosmetic restriction for the last phase after the fire had spread, fooled no one but insulted the wisdom of citizens,'' he said.

A number of political parties including the TMC and its leader Mamata Banerjee have pointed fingers at the EC.

The Madras High Court had recently observed that EC officials concerned should probably be tried on murder charges for their failure to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the election process in four states and a Union Territory.

The polls body has moved the Supreme Court against these remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Damoh bypoll loss: MP BJP looks at insiders, conspiracies

Union Minister and senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Prahlad Patel on Monday hinted at conspiracies on the part of insiders for the partys defeat in the Damoh bypoll, the result of which was declared a day earlier.The Congress Ajay Tandon de...

UK finance minister says Scottish independence vote would risk COVID recovery

A referendum on Scottish independence would put Britains economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at risk, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, campaigning ahead of Scotlands parliamentary election. Scotland will vote on...

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 90 to Rs 2,432 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued t...

German police make arrests over massive child pornography website

German police have uncovered one of the worlds largest underground websites for child pornography with more than 400,000 users and arrested four people connected to the platform, prosecutors said on Monday. The BOYSTOWN platform has existed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021