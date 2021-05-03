Left Menu

Cong attacks BJP govt over 24 deaths in Chamarajanagar hospital due to oxygen shortage

How much more suffering before the system wakes up Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.The All India Congress Committee general secretary and Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded the arrest of the Health Minister.This is murder by designed negligence of Yediyurappa Govt

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:45 IST
Cong attacks BJP govt over 24 deaths in Chamarajanagar hospital due to oxygen shortage

The Congress mounted an attack on the ruling BJP in Karnataka following the death of 24 people in the Chamarajanagar Government District Hospital allegedly due to oxygen shortage in 24 hours since Sunday morning.

''Died or Killed? My heartfelt condolences to their families. How much more suffering before the 'system' wakes up?'' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The All India Congress Committee general secretary and Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded the arrest of the Health Minister.

''This is murder by designed negligence of Yediyurappa Govt ! The Health Minister must resign. Will CM Yediyurappa ji own moral responsibility for the deaths?'' Surjewala tweeted.

Congress Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar said the government is only interested in publicity and does not take any responsibility.

''The chief minister and ministers are not able to handle it (administration). So, after the Congress Legislative Party meeting today, I will meet the Chief Secretary and ask him to present the truth before the people of the state,'' Shivakumar told reporters, reacting to the Chamarajanagar incident.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU executive recommends opening Europe to foreign travellers

The European Unions executive recommended on Monday that foreign citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation be allowed to travel into the bloc without additional restrict...

Damoh bypoll loss: MP BJP looks at insiders, conspiracies

Union Minister and senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Prahlad Patel on Monday hinted at conspiracies on the part of insiders for the partys defeat in the Damoh bypoll, the result of which was declared a day earlier.The Congress Ajay Tandon de...

UK finance minister says Scottish independence vote would risk COVID recovery

A referendum on Scottish independence would put Britains economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at risk, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, campaigning ahead of Scotlands parliamentary election. Scotland will vote on...

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 90 to Rs 2,432 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021