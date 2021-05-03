Left Menu

Mamata to meet guv at 7 pm to stake claim to form govt

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:51 IST
Mamata to meet guv at 7 pm to stake claim to form govt

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 7 pm on Monday and stake claim to form the government, after her party's stupendous win in the assembly elections, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The ruling TMC has won 212 of the 292 seats where polling was held in eight phases in March and April, and is leading in one where counting is still in progress. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 77 seats under its belt.

It is for the second time in succession that Banerjee powered her party to two thirds majority in the state assembly.

''Tomorrow at 7 PM Hon'ble CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhavan,'' Governor Dhankhar had tweeted Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU executive recommends opening Europe to foreign travellers

The European Unions executive recommended on Monday that foreign citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation be allowed to travel into the bloc without additional restrict...

Damoh bypoll loss: MP BJP looks at insiders, conspiracies

Union Minister and senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Prahlad Patel on Monday hinted at conspiracies on the part of insiders for the partys defeat in the Damoh bypoll, the result of which was declared a day earlier.The Congress Ajay Tandon de...

UK finance minister says Scottish independence vote would risk COVID recovery

A referendum on Scottish independence would put Britains economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at risk, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, campaigning ahead of Scotlands parliamentary election. Scotland will vote on...

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 90 to Rs 2,432 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021