Mamata to meet guv at 7 pm to stake claim to form govt

Mamata to meet guv at 7 pm to stake claim to form govtPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:51 IST
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 7 pm on Monday and stake claim to form the government, after her party's stupendous win in the assembly elections, Raj Bhavan sources said.
The ruling TMC has won 212 of the 292 seats where polling was held in eight phases in March and April, and is leading in one where counting is still in progress. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 77 seats under its belt.
It is for the second time in succession that Banerjee powered her party to two thirds majority in the state assembly.
''Tomorrow at 7 PM Hon'ble CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhavan,'' Governor Dhankhar had tweeted Sunday night.
