PM Modi, European Commission president exchange views on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation in India and the European Union, a statement said. In a tweet, the prime minister said, Spoke to President of the EU Commission vonderleyen and thanked EU for support and assistance to Indias COVID response.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation in India and the European Union, a statement said. India’s ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic's second wave was discussed.

Modi expressed his appreciation of the EU and its member states for mobilising quick support for India’s fight against the pandemic. In a tweet, the prime minister said, ''Spoke to President of the EU Commission @vonderleyen and thanked EU for support and assistance to India’s COVID response. We discussed India-EU Leaders’ Meeting on 8 May. I am confident that the Meeting will provide a new momentum to our Strategic Partnership''.

The two sides noted that the India-EU strategic partnership was witnessing a renewed momentum since the last summit in July, it said, adding that the leaders agreed that the forthcoming India-EU Leaders’ Meeting on May 8 in virtual format was an important opportunity to provide renewed momentum to their already multi-faceted relationship. ''The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting will be the first meeting in the EU+27 format and reflects the shared ambition of both sides for further strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership,'' the statement said.

