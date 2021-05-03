BJP has won 33.21 per cent votes in Assam

BJP, which has emerged victorious in the Assam assembly elections for the second successive time, has garnered 33.21 per cent share of the votes, according to the Election Commission.

Its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad got 7.91 per cent, while UPA major Congress registered 29.67 per cent and AIUDF 9.29 per cent.

The saffron party won 60 of the 126 seats, its allies Asom Gana Parishad nine and United Peoples Party (Liberal) six. Congress bagged 29 seats, its partner All India United Democratic Front 16 and Bodo Democratic Front four.

CPI-M won one seat, and another went to an independent.

As per the party wise vote share data of the EC, the BJP contested in 92 seats and secured 6,84,538 (33.21%) of the total votes polled.

Regional party AGP contested in 26 seats and garnered 1,519,777 (7.9 %) votes.

The EC website did not speak of the vote share of UPPL which had contested in eight seats.

The Congress contested in 94 seats and won 5,703,341 votes (29.7 %), AIUDF was in the fray in 14 constituencies and got 1,786,551 (9.3 %) votes, while CPI(M) fought in two seats had secured just 160,758 (0.84 %) votes.

Others secured 13.7 per cent share with 2,628,518 votes and NOTA was the choice of 1.14 per cent voters - or 219,578 of them.

The major winners are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his cabinet colleagues Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary, besides Speaker of the outgoing assembly Hitendra Nath Goswami, AGP chief Atul Bora jailed anti-CAA movement leader Akhil Gogoi.

The prominent losers are Assam Pradesh Congress president Ripun Bora and minister Pramila Rani Brahma of BPF.

