Mehbooba criticises sacking of teacher over alleged anti-state activities

Srinagar, May 3 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday criticised the sacking of a teacher in Jammu and Kashmir over alleged anti-state activities, saying the government has misplaced priorities during the pandemic. She also posted a three-day-old letter of the General Administration Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government which sacked Idrees Jan, a government teacher from Kupwara district.

Jan became the first employee to be sacked summarily on April 30 this year after the administration formed a committee that is empowered to look into allegations of involvement in anti-state activities against government employees and recommend dismissal of those found involved. ''In the middle of a pandemic GOI should focus on saving lives instead of firing govt employees on flimsy grounds in Kashmir. No wonder its misplaced priorities have converted India into shamshanghats & kabristans. The living continue to suffer & the dead are deprived of dignity,'' Mehbooba Mufti tweeted. PTI MIJ RT RT

