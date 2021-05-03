Left Menu

Mamata declares journalists as 'COVID warriors', urges Centre for free vaccination for all

The incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared the journalists as COVID warriors while urging the Centre for free vaccination across the country.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:57 IST
Mamata declares journalists as 'COVID warriors', urges Centre for free vaccination for all
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared the journalists as COVID warriors while urging the Centre for free vaccination across the country. Briefing the mediapersons, the chief minister said, "I declare all the journalists as COVID warrior. You work taking your lives at risk. We have lost so many journalists due to COVID. The COVID management is my priority. There is a shortage of vaccine supply. Approximately 65 per cent of vaccines being produced in India were already sent overseas. Still, we are vaccinating 50,000 people a day. Till now, we have administered more than 1.5 crore vaccine doses."

Mamata said the Centre should provide the COVID vaccine for free to every citizen. "We have demanded 3 crore vaccine doses from the Centre. I feel the vaccine should be provided free to the 140 crore people of India. I request the Centre to sanction Rs 30,000 crore for a vaccine program for all throughout the country. I believe Rs 30,000 crore does not matter to the central government. If a portion of the money that they spent in the election was invested for COVID vaccine then the universal vaccination would have already been done," she stated.

She further alleged that the central government is doing partiality in sending COVID vaccines and medical oxygen. "I got to know that they are sending maximum vaccine and oxygen to 2-3 states. I believe every state should get them in priority. In Gujarat, the vaccine is provided at BJP party offices," she said.

Asked about whether she is looking forward to the national politics considering the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mamata said, "I am a street fighter. It will be a collective effort. I am in touch with other political parties for a united battle. But, first, my priority is to fight the COVID situation. Chief Minister, Prime Minister...nothing matters. It is the people that matter." The chief minister said the oath-taking ceremony will be held on low profile keeping the pandemic in mind. She also informed several party leaders have wished her for the landslide victory.

"Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Captain Amarinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda ji, Rajnikanth ji, Omar Abdullah and others called and wished me. The people of Bengal have stopped the destructive force," Mamata said. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Humanitarian work is primary, could have done more if we were in govt: IYC president

As the second COVID-19 wave stretches the healthcare infrastructure to breaking point, Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas and his team have emerged the go-to people, quickly responding to SOS messages and arranging for oxygen, med...

Rabi Sankar appointed as RBI Deputy Governor

T Rabi Sankar on Monday took over as the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India RBI for a period of three years. He was earlier Executive Director of the central bank, looking after the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, the De...

Volvo Car hikes prices by up to Rs 2 lakh to offset rising input costs

Volvo Car India on Monday said it has increased prices of most of its products by up to Rs 2 lakh with immediate effect in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.The company has hiked the ex-showroom prices of its luxury...

Russian military in Armenia reinforce areas near Azeri border- agencies

Russias military set up two new military sites in the south of Armenia near the Azeri border as an additional security guarantee following last years conflict, Russian news agencies reported, citing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021