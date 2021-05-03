Left Menu

Frightening pictures coming from hospitals exposing tall claims of UP CM: Akhilesh

The tall claims of Adityanath is exposed in frightening pictures and videos coming from hospitals daily, Yadav said in a statement here.He also questioned the work being done by chief ministers Team-9, saying that in some cases, entire families are COVID-19 positive and no one is there to take care of them.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:12 IST
Frightening pictures coming from hospitals exposing tall claims of UP CM: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of remaining in ''isolation'' and said that the frightening pictures coming from hospitals are exposing the tall claims of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

''The BJP government did nothing in past four years and remained in isolation due to which it has put entire state in isolation now. The tall claims of Adityanath is exposed in frightening pictures and videos coming from hospitals daily,'' Yadav said in a statement here.

He also questioned the work being done by chief minister's 'Team-9', saying that in some cases, entire families are COVID-19 positive and no one is there to take care of them. The SP leader also alleged that alive people are being declared dead in hospitals.

''There is no proper supply of oxygen and no beds in hospitals. Hundreds of people are dying due to mismanagement and BJP government is responsible both administratively and morally,'' Yadav said, adding that such irresponsible government is of no use to people. 'Team-9' comprises a nine-member set of ministers and bureaucrats who are tasked with managing the COVID-19 crisis. It will take policy decisions and ensure their implementation, giving reports directly to the chief minister, a government spokesperson had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Humanitarian work is primary, could have done more if we were in govt: IYC president

As the second COVID-19 wave stretches the healthcare infrastructure to breaking point, Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas and his team have emerged the go-to people, quickly responding to SOS messages and arranging for oxygen, med...

Rabi Sankar appointed as RBI Deputy Governor

T Rabi Sankar on Monday took over as the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India RBI for a period of three years. He was earlier Executive Director of the central bank, looking after the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, the De...

Volvo Car hikes prices by up to Rs 2 lakh to offset rising input costs

Volvo Car India on Monday said it has increased prices of most of its products by up to Rs 2 lakh with immediate effect in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.The company has hiked the ex-showroom prices of its luxury...

Russian military in Armenia reinforce areas near Azeri border- agencies

Russias military set up two new military sites in the south of Armenia near the Azeri border as an additional security guarantee following last years conflict, Russian news agencies reported, citing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021