West Bengal results showed BJP's graph on decline: AIMIM MP

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:21 IST
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday welcomed the results of the West Bengal elections wherein the ruling TMC managed to retain power, which he said was an indication of the decline in the BJP's political graph.

The Trinamool Congress pocketed 213 of the 292 assembly seats in the eastern state that went to polls last month and secured a third straight term in office.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party's main challenger, the BJP, bagged 77 seats, while the ISF, which contested with the symbol of the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party, and an Independent, managed one seat each. The AIMIM drew a blank.

''The results are welcoming and the good news for us is that the graph of the BJP is coming down,'' Jaleel, who heads the Maharashtra unit of the AIMIM, told reporters.

He said the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party had decided to contest 5 to 6 seats in West Bengal at the last minute.

''But our leaders couldn't campaign much in that state,'' he said.

Jaleel said the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen) worked for the pandemic-hit people instead of concentrating on the elections.

''This is the difference between us and the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We understood the prevailing situation and preferred to help the people,'' he added.

