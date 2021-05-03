Isha, Chamber of Commerce and Industry congratulate Stalin

Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has congratulated DMK president M K Stalin on securing people's mandate to form government.

''All should support the new administration with its efforts to overcome the challenging situation we are in and in restoring the richness of Tamil heritage.Best Wishes,'' he tweeted.

The local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed happiness that DMK has achieved victory in the elections under the dynamic leadership of Stalin.

''...the Trade, Industry and the common man look to the golden era of the State economy under your dynamic leadership and with your vast experience, as you have been given a firm mandate by the people to rule for the next five years,'' Chamber president C Balarubramainan said in a statement.PTI NVM BN BALA BN BALA

