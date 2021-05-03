Mamata to take oath as Bengal CM for third time on May 5

Mamata to take oath as Bengal CM for third time on May 5PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:08 IST
Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third time on May 5, her party announced on Monday.
The newly-elected MLAs of the Trinamool Congress unanimously elected Banerjee as the legislative party leader at a meeting here, its secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.
The TMC legislators elected the speaker in the outgoing House, Biman Banerjee, as the pro-tem speaker in the new Assembly.
''The newly-elected members will take oath in the Assembly from May 6,'' Chatterjee told reporters at the party headquarters here after the meeting of the legislators.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal: TMC MLA alleges bombs hurdled in North 24 Parganas
Rahul Gandhi cancels poll rallies in West Bengal amid rising COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 surge:Rahul Gandhi announces cancellation of poll rallies in West Bengal
COVID-19 surge: Rahul Gandhi announces cancellation of poll rallies in West Bengal
Nepal: Home Minister Thapa relieved from Upper House, to continue as Minister for 6 months