Train more staff for ventilators, say Aurangabad leaders

Elected representatives on Monday asked the Aurangabad district administration to train a greater number of hospital staff in operating ventilators so that every piece of equipment can be brought in use amid a surge in coronavirus cases here.

They were speaking at a meeting called by Collector Sunil Chavan to review the COVID-19 situation.

''There are 411 ventilators in the district but several of them are not being used due to manpower issues. We have demanded that more hospital staff be trained so that they can all be used to tackle the outbreak,'' said BJP MLA Atul Save.

Aurangabad AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said the administration must ensure Remdesivir injections are available to patients at prices laid down by the government, adding that police must work diligently to nab those black-marketing the vital anti-viral drug.

He added that excess ventilators must be given to private facilities in case there are limitation in their use at government hospitals.

Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve also spoke about ventilators and Remdesivir injections in the meeting.

Collector Sunil Chavan said all ventilators available with the administration were in working condition, and more would be procured if there was need.

