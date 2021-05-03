Left Menu

Mamata to take oath as West Bengal CM for third term on May 5

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, whose party won 213 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections, will take oath as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term on May 5, informed TMC leader Partha Chatterjee on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:56 IST
Mamata to take oath as West Bengal CM for third term on May 5
TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, whose party won 213 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections, will take oath as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term on May 5, informed TMC leader Partha Chatterjee on Monday. Briefing the mediapersons, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said, "The TMC legislators have unanimously elected Mamata Banerjee as the leader. On May 5, she will take oath as the Chief Minister. On May 6, the oath-taking ceremony of the elected legislators will be held. We want Biman Banerjee to become the speaker of the Assembly. Meanwhile, Subrata Mukherjee has been made the protem speaker."

Asked about how can Mamata Banerjee become the chief minister despite losing Nandigram seat, the TMC leader said, "Matter still pending with Election Commission. The constitution provision is also there. There will be no hindrance ...no one can stop Mamata Banerjee to become the Chief Minister." According to Article 164 (4) of the Indian Constitution, a minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the legislature of the state shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a minister.

After her defeat in Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Returning Officer of the Assembly seat had said that he was threatened against recounting of votes. Briefing the mediapersons, Mamata said, "I received an SMS from someone wherein Returning Officer of Nandigram has written to someone if he allows recounting then his life would be under threat. For four hours the server was down. Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed. I will move court."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal seeking "immediate re-counting of votes and postal ballots" in Nandigram constituency. A three-member TMC delegation met the CEO at the Election Commission Office in Kolkata regarding the matter.

"Certain preposterous and illegal incidents have happened today while the counting of votes was taking place in Nandigram AC 210. The candidate Mamata Banerjee had sought for recounting of votes before the Returning Officer, Nandigram AC, but such recounting has been refused for reasons unknown. Such refusal is bad in law and coloured. We demand an immediate recounting of Nandigram AC 210 to preserve the sanctity of the electoral process," the TMC had said in a letter to the CEO. Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to promote $4 trillion plans in visit to Virginia school

President Joe Biden travels to coastal Virginia on Monday to promote how his proposals to spend 4 trillion for infrastructure and families will help the U.S. education system. Biden, joined by his wife, Jill Biden, a teacher, will visit an ...

Not the time to blame but help people: Vineet Kumar Singh on India's COVID-19 crisis

As India struggles with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, actor Vineet Kumar Singh believes people should come together to help each other rather than indulging in blame game. The 36-year-old old actor, who is recovering from COVID-1...

Biden to promote $4 trillion plans in visit to Virginia school

President Joe Biden travels to coastal Virginia on Monday to promote how his proposals to spend 4 trillion for infrastructure and families will help the U.S. education system. Biden, joined by his wife, Jill Biden, a teacher, will visit an ...

Iran set to feature in meeting of US' Blinken and UK's Raab

Issues related to Iran are set to feature in talks later Monday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his host in London, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.The bilateral talks come a day ahead of the first face-to-face discu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021