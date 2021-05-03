Assam CM thanks people for victory of BJP-led alliance

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal thanked all sections of people for giving a clear mandate to the BJP-led alliance in the assembly election, results of which were declared on Sunday.

Expressing his gratitude to the people belonging to Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, and other parts of the state, the chief minister in a statement on Monday said, they had reposed their faith in the BJP-led alliance due to its performance in four key areas.

The areas were ''development carried out by the BJP-led government which manifested in every nook and corner of the state, its unrelenting fight against corruption, initiatives to strengthen peace and harmony, and committed efforts of the government to safeguard the identity and existence of the Assamese people from the influx which had significantly altered the demography of the state, especially lower Assam'', the statement said.

The saffron party alone won 60 constituencies out of the 126 seats that went to the polls, while its alliance partners, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) got nine seats, and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) secured six seats.

Sonowal also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dynamic leadership which acted as the guiding force in the development journey of the state, the statement said.

He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda among others.

The chief minister also appreciated the efforts of senior party leaders who had campaigned in Assam, party workers, and alliance partners. PTI ESB MM MM

