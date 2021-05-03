Left Menu

MHA asks What Bengal govt to send report on post-poll political violence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:34 IST
MHA asks What Bengal govt to send report on post-poll political violence

The Centre on Monday sought a report from the West Bengal government on post-poll violence targeting opposition workers in the state.

Political workers, including from BJP, were allegedly targeted by opponents since the announcement of results for the 292-member West Bengal assembly where the ruling Trinamool Congress emerged victorious.

''MHA has asked West Bengal Government for a report on the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state,'' a spokesperson tweeted.

The BJP has alleged that one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire, and some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by TMC activists in other parts of the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged her supporters to maintain peace and asked them not to fall prey to provocations. PI ACB RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC issues notice to PMC Bank on plea seeking release of emergency funds to meet needs due to COVID-19

By Sushil Batra The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, Reserve Bank of India RBI, Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank and others on an application seeking immediate release of emergency funds to meet the financi...

Air India pilots seek restoration of pre-COVID pay; says harshest hit in domestic market

Seeking the restoration of their pre-COVID-19 monthly pay, Air Indias pilot body ICPA has said its members continue to be punished with the harshest and longest-standing pay cuts in the domestic market.In yet another letter to Minister of S...

Denmark removes J&J from vaccination program over clot fears

Denmark removed the single-dose Johnson Johnson COVID-19 shot from its vaccination program to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, health authorities said Monday.Denmark has already taken the AstraZeneca shot ...

Latest deadly Ebola virus outbreak in DR Congo declared over

The virus an often-fatal illness spread through contact with bodily fluids, which kills, on average, around half of those infected - re-emerged in February, nine months after another outbreak in the same province was declared over.Heartf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021