Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account
Updated: 03-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:44 IST
The social network's quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will announce its decision on Wednesday on a case concerning the former president. Trump's account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly January 6 Capitol riots.
After years of treating Trump's inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram silenced his accounts on January 7, saying at the time he'd be suspended "at least" through the end of his presidency. Facebook set up the oversight panel to rule on thorny issues about content on its platforms, in response to widespread criticism about its inability to respond swiftly and effectively to misinformation, hate speech and nefarious influence campaigns.
