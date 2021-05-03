Left Menu

Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account

Former US President Donald Trump will find out this week whether he gets to return to Facebook.The social networks quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will announce its decision on Wednesday on a case concerning the former president.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:44 IST
Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former US President Donald Trump will find out this week whether he gets to return to Facebook.

The social network's quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will announce its decision on Wednesday on a case concerning the former president. Trump's account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly January 6 Capitol riots.

After years of treating Trump's inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram silenced his accounts on January 7, saying at the time he'd be suspended "at least" through the end of his presidency. Facebook set up the oversight panel to rule on thorny issues about content on its platforms, in response to widespread criticism about its inability to respond swiftly and effectively to misinformation, hate speech and nefarious influence campaigns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC issues notice to PMC Bank on plea seeking release of emergency funds to meet needs due to COVID-19

By Sushil Batra The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, Reserve Bank of India RBI, Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank and others on an application seeking immediate release of emergency funds to meet the financi...

Air India pilots seek restoration of pre-COVID pay; says harshest hit in domestic market

Seeking the restoration of their pre-COVID-19 monthly pay, Air Indias pilot body ICPA has said its members continue to be punished with the harshest and longest-standing pay cuts in the domestic market.In yet another letter to Minister of S...

Denmark removes J&J from vaccination program over clot fears

Denmark removed the single-dose Johnson Johnson COVID-19 shot from its vaccination program to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, health authorities said Monday.Denmark has already taken the AstraZeneca shot ...

Latest deadly Ebola virus outbreak in DR Congo declared over

The virus an often-fatal illness spread through contact with bodily fluids, which kills, on average, around half of those infected - re-emerged in February, nine months after another outbreak in the same province was declared over.Heartf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021