BJP targets Mamata for violence in Bengal

In a tweet, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the partys in-charge for the state, said its four workers have been killed and over 4,000 houses ransacked in incidents of post-poll result violence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:48 IST
The BJP on Monday alleged that four of its workers were killed in West Bengal after the state assembly poll results, as it hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for violence targeting its members and supporters. In a tweet, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the party's in-charge for the state, said its four workers have been killed and over 4,000 houses ransacked in incidents of post-poll result violence. The Union Home Ministry has also asked the West Bengal government for a report on the violence targeting opposition workers.

Banerjee led her party Trinamool Congress to a massive win in the state. Attacking her for the violent incidents, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh said, ''Listen @MamataOfficial ... It's your duty to protect the people of state which has given the mandate to you. But you never were a CM with compassion. We will fight tooth & nail this time with 18 MPs & 77 MLAs.'' BJP leaders also posted numerous videos and pictures of violent incidents allegedly committed by TMC supporters. Banerjee on Monday urged her supporters to maintain peace amid reports of violence from some areas, asking them not to fall prey to provocations.

The central forces committed many atrocities on TMC supporters during the elections, she alleged.

''Even after the results were announced, BJP attacked our supporters in certain areas but we ask our men not to get provoked and instead report to the police,'' Banerjee said.

She alleged that some police officers had worked in a partisan manner against the TMC during the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

