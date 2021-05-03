Rangasamy stakes claim to form government in Puducherry

AINRC leader N Rangasamy, heading the NDA here, on Monday staked his claim to form a government in Puducherry after the front won 16 seats in the 30 member territorial assembly in the April 6 assembly polls.

Rangasamy called on Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas and submitted a letter in this regard.

The Lt Governor said Rangasamy informed her that he would communicate the auspicious time and day for him to be sworn in.

Former PWD Minister A Namassivayam, elected to the Assembly from Mannadipet constituency here and BJP`s representative Nirmal Kumar Surana were among those who accompanied Rangasamy when he met the Lt Governor.

Earlier in the day, Rangasamy was elected as the AINRC legislature party leader.

Party sources said the swearing in ceremony would be either on May 7 or 9.

The AINRC won 10 seats in the polls and the BJP, six.

The Congress won two, and its ally DMK, six.

Six independents also emerged successful in the election.

Sixteen is the number required for a simple majority in the Puducherry assembly.

