EX-MP Sabbam Hari dies at 68

PTI | Vja | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:54 IST
Amaravati, May 3 (PTI): Former MP and senior TDP leader Sabbam Hari (68) died of a lung infection in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Monday, his family sources said.

Hari represented the Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency as a Congress member from 2009-14.

He had previously served as Mayor of Visakhapatnam city.

Hari was hospitalised two week ago with Covid-19 infection.

''He had subsequently turned negative for Covid-19 but a lung infection persisted, leading to his death,'' Hari's son Venkat said.

''Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu constantly monitored my father's health condition,'' he said.

Sabbam Hari did not join the YSR Congress but sailed closely with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy when he broke away from the Congress.

Subsequently, however, their relationship soured and Hari stayed away from Jagan.

Following the bifurcation of the state in 2014, Hari supported Chandrababu and became a member of the TDP.

In 2019, he unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Bhimili constituency.

Chandrababu, in a statement, mourned the demise of Hari.

''I am shocked to learn of his death.Its a great loss to the party.Hari rendered yeoman services to people as Mayor of Visakhapatnam and MP from Anakapalli.He had a good grasp over the contemporary political scenario,'' the TDP president said.

TDP AP unit president K Atchannaidu and other leaders also condoled Hari's demise.

AP Congress president S Sailajanath and working president Thulasi Reddy expressed grief over Hari's death and recalled his services as Congress MP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

