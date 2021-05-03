Left Menu

Navy has offered help to all state administrations in fighting COVID: Navy chief to PM

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday about the initiatives his organisation has taken to help people in fighting COVID-19, and said it has reached out to all state administrations, offering help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and other such matters.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday about the initiatives his organisation has taken to help people in fighting COVID-19, and said it has reached out to all state administrations, offering help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and other such matters. Naval hospitals are being opened for use of civilians in various cities, he told Modi, according to a statement.

He also said that medical personnel in the Navy have been redeployed at various locations in the country to manage COVID duties, and its personnel are also being provided battle field nursing assistant training for deployment in the pandemic duties. Singh said the Navy is also helping increase oxygen availability in Lakshadweep as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He also apprised Modi that the Navy is transporting oxygen containers as well as other supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore to India.

