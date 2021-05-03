Left Menu

Cong to form high-powered comm to analyse poll defeat in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-05-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:36 IST
Cong to form high-powered comm to analyse poll defeat in Assam

The Congress on Monday said it will form a ''high-powered'' committee to analyse defeat of the opposition's Grand Alliance and will give suggestions to address the shortcomings.

Addressing a joint press conference by the alliance members, the opposition grouping said the regional front of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal cost them around 10 seats in Upper Assam, which gave a decisive mandate in favour of the NDA.

The Congress-led alliance has bagged 50 seats out of 126, while the BJP-headed ruling front got 75. One seat went to Raijor Dal, which contested as Independent.

''We will form a high-powered committee in consultation with the Grand Alliance. This will evaluate the reasons for our defeat. It will give suggestions on how to improve the things,'' All India Congress Committee national general secretary Jitendra Singh said.

The in-charge of Assam Congress alleged that the Election Commission was ''misused'' by the BJP and many irregularities were noticed such as unexplained movement of EVMs at several places.

''The people and political parties must have trust on the Election Commission. We will definitely going to question them and take response from the EC,'' Singh said.

Taking the responsibility of the defeat, the Congress leader congratulated Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and said that the grand alliance will play the role of a responsible and strong opposition.

When asked if the two newly floated party impacted the prospect of the grand alliance, Singh said, ''It appears that the AJP and Raijor Dal factor also helped the BJP consolidate its position in Upper Assam region.

''We lost around 10 seats due to them. The AJP and Raijor Dal need to do some soul searching on how they ended up helping the very forces that they were seeking to oppose.'' Though the tally of the Congress went up by three seats from 26 in 2016 to 29 now, the party lost seven seats by a margin of less than 5,000 votes, he added.

Talking about the resignation of the Assam Congress president Ripun Bora, Singh said he is the most hard working state chief in India and requested him to withdraw it.

''His resignation has not been accepted yet and it is a decision of the high command. I personally request him to continue as his leadership is needed at this time when the state is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic,'' he added.

Taking all responsibility, Bora on Sunday resigned as state chief and sent the resignation letter to Congress national president Sonia Gandhi.

Singh further said the Congress will assist the state government in mitigating the coronavirus pandemic challenge faced by the people of the state.

''Lot of people of Assam residing outside have been victims of the pandemic and many more are afflicted. They need urgent help. The government should have a database and extend all help they can from here,'' he added.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI imposes Rs 3 crore penalty on ICICI Bank

A penalty of Rs 3 crore has been imposed on ICICI Bank Ltd for contravention of certain directions, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.The RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3 crore on ICICI Bank for contravention of certain dir...

Virus: Nagpur reports 4,987 cases, 76 deaths, 6,601 recoveries

The coronavirus tally in Nagpur district of Maharashtra reached 4,24,357 with the addition of 4,987 cases on Monday, an official said.The toll reached 7,675 after 76 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, while the recove...

US lawmakers applaud Biden for helping India to combat COVID-19 crisis

US lawmakers, including those from the opposition Republican party, on Monday praised President Joe Biden for his assistance to India to combat the coronavirus crisis.India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,0...

Maha: In a first in 30 days, daily cases fall below 50,000

Daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dropped below 50,000 to 48,621 on Monday for the first time in the last 30 days, taking the tally to 47,71,022.With 567 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll mounted to 70,851,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021