MNF vice-president resigns after he loses Serchhip bypoll

The vice-president of ruling Mizoram National Front (MNF) Vanlalzawma on Monday resigned from his post owing moral responsibility for the party's drubbing in the recent bypoll in Serchhip assembly seat, party sources said.

Vanlalzawma submitted his resignation to party president Zoramthanga, who is also the state chief minister.

The result for the seat was declared on Sunday.

Vanlalzawma told reporters on Monday that he has resigned as the MNF vice-president because he had failed in his responsibility.

He had lost to Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) candidate Lalduhoma in the bypoll to Serchhip seat held on April 17 by a margin of 3,310 votes. The MNF leader finished second securing 5,319 votes in the bypoll.

Lalduhoma's disqualification had necessitated the by- poll.

