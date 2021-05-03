Left Menu

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:24 IST
Crude bombs hurdled, BJP office, shops vandalised in Bengal's Bhatpara; locals blame 'TMC miscreants'
Visuals from Bhatpara (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and some shops in Ghoshpara road of Bhatpara were allegedly vandalised by miscreants and at least 13 crude bombs were hurled in the area on Monday. The shopkeepers alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is behind the attack as the area is know to be of BJP supporters.

However, local TMC leader denied the allegations and said BJP's insiders were behind the incident. BJP office and some shops in Ghoshpara road of Bhatpara were vandalized by unidentified people, earlier today. Bombs were also hurled in the area. "TMC miscreants looted my shop. At least 10 bombs were hurled here," says a local.

"The TMC goons vandalised the BJP party office. They also vandalised my shop and the adjacent sweet shop. They attacked us as we are BJP supporters. They were from the minority community. Police came 30 minutes later," shopkeeper Uttam Shaw told ANI. The TMC goons vandalised the BJP office. They ransacked my shop and looted the cash and the articles. 12-13 crude bombs were hurdled. Two live bombs were also there that damaged many motorcycles," Rahul Kumar Shaw, a shopkeeper told ANI.

"A bomb was hurdled on the roof of my house. we were sleeping. I anyhow ran out to save the kids. Three bombs were hurdled on our lane." a resident Shakeel Ahmed told ANI. "A bomb was hurled in front of our house. We are scared. we do not know who they were as they were masked," a resident Manju Devi said.

Bhatpara town TMC committee president Debojyoti Ghosh told ANI, "We do not believe in violence. There is no provocation from our side. It is BJP's internal rift. They have brought so many people from outside with various promises. We have asked the administration to probe the matter and punish the culprits. We want peace in Bengal." Police reached the spot after the incident and is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that BJP offices were vanadalised in Howrah. "TMC goons and workers have vandalised BJP offices in Howrah. The goods have been stolen from there. BJP workers are being beaten into their homes," tweeted Kailash Vijayvargiya in Hindi.

"After Mamata ji's victory, her workers are celebrating and vandalising the houses of BJP workers. More than nine BJP workers have been killed so far," he said.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

