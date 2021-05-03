Left Menu

Unprecedented gains for BJP in WB, Nadda may visit amid violence against our workers: Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress of sponsoring violence against his party workers following THE TMCs victory in West Bengal polls, and asserted the results cannot be deemed a setback for the saffron party as it has made unprecedented gains despite the defeat.Vijayvargiya, who is in West Bengal, said BJP president J P Nadda may visit the state on Tuesday as an expression of solidarity with the party workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:32 IST
Unprecedented gains for BJP in WB, Nadda may visit amid violence against our workers: Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress of ''sponsoring'' violence against his party workers following THE TMC's victory in West Bengal polls, and asserted the results cannot be deemed a setback for the saffron party as it has made ''unprecedented'' gains despite the defeat.

Vijayvargiya, who is in West Bengal, said BJP president J P Nadda may visit the state on Tuesday as an expression of solidarity with the party workers. The BJP will hit the streets to answer the TMC for the violence it has ''sponsored against our workers'', Vijayvargiya, who is his party's in-charge for the state, told PTI. Four BJP workers have been killed and over 4,000 houses ransacked in incidents of post-poll violence, he alleged. Speaking about the assembly poll results, Vijayvargiya downplayed the suggestions that it was a blow to the BJP as the party ran a high-octane campaign with a target of winning over 200 seats in the 294-member assembly. The Left-Congress alliance, he claimed, ''compromised'' with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC and ''disappeared'' from the electoral field, allowing their vote bank to shift to her party, which won 213 seats. Both the Left and the Congress drew a blank, an unprecedented development in the state's poll history. The BJP won 77 seats, its highest tally, but much below its expectations. Vijayvargiya, however, asserted the party's performance must be seen in the context of its previous tally of merely three seats and vote bank of nearly 10 per cent in the 2016 assembly polls. ''A setback happens when you make losses. Has any party made such a rise in any state? We have made unprecedented gains. The state politics is now absolutely bipolar with other parties like the Left and the Congress wiped out,'' he said. The BJP leader said sympathy factor might have also worked to Banerjee's favour who had campaigned mostly on a wheelchair. On her part, Banerjee urged supporters to maintain peace amid reports of violence from some areas, asking them not to react to provocations.

The central forces committed many atrocities on TMC supporters during the elections, she alleged.

''Even after the results were announced, BJP attacked our supporters in certain areas but we ask our men not to get provoked and instead report to the police,'' Banerjee said.

She alleged that some police officers had worked in a partisan manner against the TMC during the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 14,451, death toll climbs to 115

Nagaland on Monday reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally to 14,451, a health department official said.The COVID-19 death toll rose to 115 as six more patients succumbed to the disease, the official said.101 ve cases...

Bheki Cele welcomes arrest of extortion suspects

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of three suspects charged with attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping and intimidation. Nafiz Madock, Ricardo Morgan and Jacques Cronje on Monday appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates ...

SA on track in terms of delivery and rollout of Pfizer vaccine

State Security Minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, has appealed to South Africans to do the right thing by ensuring they do not spread COVID-19.Dlodlo said the police and military officers have tried their best and even died while trying to clamp down...

Odisha records highest ever OGST collection of Rs 1126.67 cr in April 2021

The Odisha government on Monday informed that the state has recorded the highest OGST collection of Rs 1126.67 crores during April, 2021. In Odisha, the GST collection in April 2019 was Rs 927.60 crores and Rs 360.36 crores during last Apri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021