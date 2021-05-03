Left Menu

MHA asks West Bengal govt to send report on post-poll political violence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:37 IST
MHA asks West Bengal govt to send report on post-poll political violence

The Centre on Monday sought a report from the West Bengal government on post-poll violence targeting opposition workers in the state.

Political workers, including from BJP, were allegedly targeted by opponents since the announcement of results for the 292-member West Bengal assembly where the ruling Trinamool Congress emerged victorious.

''MHA has asked West Bengal Government for a report on the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state,'' a spokesperson tweeted.

The BJP has alleged that one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire, and some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by TMC activists in other parts of the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged her supporters to maintain peace and asked them not to fall prey to provocations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 14,451, death toll climbs to 115

Nagaland on Monday reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally to 14,451, a health department official said.The COVID-19 death toll rose to 115 as six more patients succumbed to the disease, the official said.101 ve cases...

Bheki Cele welcomes arrest of extortion suspects

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of three suspects charged with attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping and intimidation. Nafiz Madock, Ricardo Morgan and Jacques Cronje on Monday appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates ...

SA on track in terms of delivery and rollout of Pfizer vaccine

State Security Minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, has appealed to South Africans to do the right thing by ensuring they do not spread COVID-19.Dlodlo said the police and military officers have tried their best and even died while trying to clamp down...

Odisha records highest ever OGST collection of Rs 1126.67 cr in April 2021

The Odisha government on Monday informed that the state has recorded the highest OGST collection of Rs 1126.67 crores during April, 2021. In Odisha, the GST collection in April 2019 was Rs 927.60 crores and Rs 360.36 crores during last Apri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021