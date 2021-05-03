Left Menu

Tirath requests Gujarat CM to provide oxygen cylinders to U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:49 IST
Tirath requests Gujarat CM to provide oxygen cylinders to U'khand

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat requested his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani on Monday to provide oxygen cylinders to the state.

Rawat spoke to Rupani on the phone, an official release issued here said.

The Gujarat chief minister assured Rawat of all possible help to deal with the situation, it added.

Meanwhile, state Health Secretary Amit Negi told reporters that the ongoing curfew has been extended by three more days in districts with a high number of cases, including Dehradun, to break the transmission chain of the coronavirus.

The state government's strategy to deal with the pandemic is based on testing, tracing, isolation, treatment and vaccination of people.

The number of people being discharged from hospitals after treatment is also rising, Negi said, adding that 90 per cent of the patients are recovering in home isolation.

Two lakh doses of anti-COVID vaccines are likely to arrive soon for inoculating people above 45 years of age, after which 1.20 lakh more doses will come, he said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 14,451, death toll climbs to 115

Nagaland on Monday reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally to 14,451, a health department official said.The COVID-19 death toll rose to 115 as six more patients succumbed to the disease, the official said.101 ve cases...

Bheki Cele welcomes arrest of extortion suspects

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of three suspects charged with attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping and intimidation. Nafiz Madock, Ricardo Morgan and Jacques Cronje on Monday appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates ...

SA on track in terms of delivery and rollout of Pfizer vaccine

State Security Minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, has appealed to South Africans to do the right thing by ensuring they do not spread COVID-19.Dlodlo said the police and military officers have tried their best and even died while trying to clamp down...

Odisha records highest ever OGST collection of Rs 1126.67 cr in April 2021

The Odisha government on Monday informed that the state has recorded the highest OGST collection of Rs 1126.67 crores during April, 2021. In Odisha, the GST collection in April 2019 was Rs 927.60 crores and Rs 360.36 crores during last Apri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021