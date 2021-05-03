Left Menu

UP panchayat polls: BJP, AAP claim big wins, over 2 lakh results yet to be declared

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:37 IST
UP panchayat polls: BJP, AAP claim big wins, over 2 lakh results yet to be declared

Results for over 3.27 lakh panchayat posts out of the nearly six lakh for which polling took place across the state have been declared, officials said Monday.

In addition, over 3.19 lakh candidates were declared elected unopposed, before the counting began Sunday at 826 centres began on Sunday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party have claimed major wins in the elections which were held in four phases last month, amid a surge in coronavirus cases The state election commission said apart from those who faced no contest, 2,32,612 village panchayats members, 38,317 village pradhans, 55,926 kshetra panchayat members and 181 zila panchayat members have so far been declared elected.

As counting of ballot papers continues, the results for over 2.23 lakh posts are yet to be out.

Nearly 13 lakh candidates took part in the panchayat elections held on April 15, 19, 26 and 29.

Many of them were “nominated” or supported by the main political parties, but the panchayat elections were not held on party symbols.

The BJP claimed that 918 party candidates for zila panchayats have won and over 500 are leading. There are 3,050 district-level panchayat wards.

In a statement, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said 70 party-supported candidates won zila panchayat members' posts and over 200 bagged village pradhan posts.

The claims by both parties could not be independently verified.

The AAP said their winning zila panchayat candidates will be given a chance to contest next year’s UP Assembly elections.

In the zila panchayat elections in Mainpuri, BJP candidate Sandhya Yadav, who is Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s niece, was defeated by SP's Pramod Yadav.

In Ballia, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Choudhary’s son Ranjit Choudhary lost the election for a district panchayat member's seat, officials said. He came third in ward 16.

The kin of several other political leaders too tasted defeat in this district.

BJP MLA Dhananjay Kanaujia's mother Surya Kumari Devi lost the kshetra panchayat election.

Other losers include former BJP MP Harinarain Rajbhar's son Atal Rajbhar and SP leader and former minister Sharda Nand Anchal's grandson Vinay Prakash Anchal.

BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar's relative Alok Singh lost the Siyar kshetra panchayat election.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Ambika Chowdhury's son Anand Chowdhury won a district panchayat member’s seat.

UP BJP traders' cell co-convenor Rajesh Agrahari won a zila panchayat post in Amethi district.

He declared that an oxygen plant worth Rs 50 lakh will be set up within a week at the district hospital with a capacity to fill 110 cylinders every day to help COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, AAP state unit president Sabhajeet Singh alleged that the administration at various places is not handing out the election certificates to party-backed candidates under pressure from the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Villagers demand recounting of votes, damage BJP MLA's office in UP's Etah: Police

Irked over the refusal of their demand seeking a recounting of votes in the panchayat polls, some villagers allegedly damaged the Sasni Road residence of BJP MLA Sanjeev Diwakar in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, following which poli...

Intern doctors at 2 govt colleges in Nagpur to go on strike

Intern doctors working at the Government Medical College and Hospital GMCH and the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital IGGMCHhere in Maharashtra announced a strike beginning Tuesday seeking a Rs 50,000 COVID-19 allowance, ...

UN envoy Gordon Brown urges G7 countries to fund global COVID vaccination push

Speaking during the regular briefing by the World Health Organization WHO, and ahead of next months G7 summit, Mr. Brown, who is the UNs Special Envoy for Global Education, said inaction will only lead to greater global division. Thank yo...

AFC hails India's 'successful organisation' of ACL 2021 Group E matches

Asian Football Confederation AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John has hailed the successful organization of AFC Champions League 2021 West Group E matches in India. In a letter to All India Football Federation AIFF General Secretary Kush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021