Nadda on two-day trip to Bengal amid violence

The BJP said on Monday that its president JP Nadda will be on a two-day trip to West Bengal in view of the post-poll violence that broke out in the state.

Nadda will be visiting the families of those affected by the violence, it said.

''BJP National President Shri JP Nadda will be visiting West Bengal on 4-5 May, in view of the wide spread post results retributive violence unleashed on BJP workers and supporters by criminal elements in the TMC cadre,'' the BJP tweeted.

''He will be visiting families of the affected karyakartas,'' it added.

Several BJP and TMC workers were killed in clashes between the two parties in different areas after the election results were announced on Sunday.

