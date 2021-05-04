Left Menu

‘Remember, TMC MPs, CM also have to come to Delhi': Parvesh Singh's ‘warning’ after Bengal violence

They broke the vehicles of BJP workers and are setting their house on fire.Remember he said in his tweet, TMC MPs, Chief Minister and MLAs will also have to come to Delhi and they should take this as a warning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 00:26 IST
‘Remember, TMC MPs, CM also have to come to Delhi': Parvesh Singh's ‘warning’ after Bengal violence

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Monday alleged that Trinamool Congress ''goons'' assaulted his party workers in West Bengal after the TMC's victory in the state polls, and issued a ''warning'' to the rival party -- TMC MPs, chief minister and MLAs will also have to come to Delhi. ''An election involves wins or losses, no murder,'' the West Delhi BJP MP said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

''TMC goons killed our (BJP) workers as soon as their party won the elections. They broke the vehicles of BJP workers and are setting their house on fire.

''Remember!” he said in his tweet, ''TMC MPs, Chief Minister and MLAs will also have to come to Delhi and they should take this as a warning. An election involves wins or losses, no murder.'' Earlier in the day, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya accused the Trinamool Congress of ''sponsoring'' violence against his party workers following the TMC's victory in West Bengal polls.

Vijayvargiya, who is in West Bengal, said BJP president J P Nadda may visit the state on Tuesday as an expression of solidarity with the party workers.

Four BJP workers have been killed and over 4,000 houses ransacked in incidents of post-poll violence, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with US counterpart Blinken in London

In their first in-person meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday deliberated on ways to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, situation in Indo-Pacific and issues relating to climate ...

Show-cause notice served to pvt hospital for 'irregularities' in admissions in UP's Ghaziabad

The administration issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday for alleged irregularities in the admission of patients, officials said.A team of officials conducted a raid at the Lee Crest hospi...

US: Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill driver in Georgia

Severe storms spawning multiple tornadoes moved across the South on Monday, damaging homes and uprooting trees from Mississippi to Kentucky. A tornado spotted in Atlanta forced thousands to seek shelter, and one man was killed when a fallin...

Asian American business leaders seek to fight discrimination

Asian American business leaders are launching a foundation to challenge discrimination through what they call the largest philanthropic commitment in history by Asian Americans geared to support members of their own community. The Asian Ame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021