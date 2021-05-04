Left Menu

UP CM asks sportspersons to make people aware about COVID protocols, safety guidelines

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 00:26 IST
UP CM asks sportspersons to make people aware about COVID protocols, safety guidelines

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged sportspersons to spread awareness about COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines through appeals and messages, the state government said in a statement.

In a virtual interaction with sportspersons, Adityanath said, ''The Centre and the state government is making every possible effort to fight COVID and this is not the time for negative things.” “We all should increase the morale of doctors, health workers, paramedics, cleanliness workers, frontline workers and corona warriors and provide support to the society,'' he added.

Several sportspersons including cricketer Suresh Raina praised the efforts of the chief minister and state government in tackling the pandemic, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

