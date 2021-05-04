Left Menu

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury slams TMC over post-poll violence in West Bengal

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday hit out at the TMC over the violent clashes in the state since the announcement of results for the 292-member West Bengal assembly where the Mamata Banerjee-led party emerged victorious.The Union Home Ministry has also asked the West Bengal government for a report on the violence targeting opposition workers.Are these reports of gruesome violence in Bengal TMCs victory celebrations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 00:35 IST
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday hit out at the TMC over the violent clashes in the state since the announcement of results for the 292-member West Bengal assembly where the Mamata Banerjee-led party emerged victorious.

The Union Home Ministry has also asked the West Bengal government for a report on the violence targeting opposition workers.

''Are these reports of gruesome violence in Bengal TMC’s ‘victory celebrations’? Condemnable. Will be resisted & rebuffed. Instead of focusing on combating the pandemic TMC unleashes such mayhem. CPI(M), as always, will be with the people to protect, assist, providing relief,'' Yechury said in a tweet.

The Left parties which had partnered with the Congress in the poll drew a blank, an unprecedented development in the state's poll history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

