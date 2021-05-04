Left Menu

Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Blinken, thanks for COVID support

The focus of his discussions with Blinken was the American support during Indias COVID challenge, especially the supply of oxygen and the drug, Remdesivir.Good to meet in person my old friend Secretary Blinken.

Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Blinken, thanks for COVID support
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his four-day UK visit with a one-on-one meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, thanking him for support in battling India's COVID crisis.

Ahead of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' summit that begins on Tuesday, they also held discussions over issues concerning the Indo-Pacific region, climate change, UN Security Council and Myanmar, according to a tweet by Jaishankar. The focus of his discussions with Blinken was the American support during India's COVID challenge, especially the supply of oxygen and the drug, Remdesivir.

"Good to meet in person my old friend Secretary Blinken. Detailed discussion on the global COVID challenge, focusing on expanded vaccine production capacity and reliable supply chains," Jaishankar said in the Twitter statement.

"Expressed appreciation for the strong US support to India at this difficult time, especially oxygen and Remdesivir," the minister said.

