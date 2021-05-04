Left Menu

UP: Man arrested for 2018 Bulandshahr violence wins panchayat poll

Yogesh Raj, a former Bajrang Dal worker who was arrested in connection with mob violence that led to the killing of police inspector Subodh Singh in 2018 in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, has won a panchayat poll in the district.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-05-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 09:44 IST
UP: Man arrested for 2018 Bulandshahr violence wins panchayat poll
Yogesh Raj. Image Credit: ANI

Yogesh Raj, a former Bajrang Dal worker who was arrested in connection with mob violence that led to the killing of police inspector Subodh Singh in 2018 in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, has won a panchayat poll in the district. Raj had contested from ward number 5 for the panchayat polls and has defeated Independent candidate Nirdosh Chaudhary by 2,150 votes. He was on bail while he was contesting the elections.

"Earlier I have worked with many organisation but for some work, you have to enter in politics such as farmers' issue, pensions for widows, etc. You cannot complete these works without being a politician. I had contested from ward number 5 and won by 2,150 votes," said Raj. Talking about the Siyana violence, he said that two people died in the incident but he is not charged for their murder.

"In Siyana violence two people died and I express my condolence to both of their families but I am just accused of instigating the mob and I am not accused of murder," he said. He further said that if people wished, he will fight the upcoming assembly elections in the state as well.

"In future also I will fight the election and if people wish I may fight the assembly election. One year ago I was with Bajrang Dal but now I am not with any organisation," he added. Inspector Subodh Singh, who was the in-charge of the local Siyana police station, and a 20-year-old civilian Sumit Singh, were killed in the December 3, 2018 violence, which was allegedly instigated by Raj.

The mob went rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter and set Chingrawathi police post and dozens of vehicles on fire. As many as 44 people were sent to jail, out of which six have got bail eight months after the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Technology Services reports a resilient Q4FY21 to close FY21 with strong execution

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 4 ANIBusinessWire India LT Technology Services Limited, Indias leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2021. Highlights for Q4F...

COVID-19: Lockdown flouters made to do sit ups as punishment in Ambala

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Haryana, violaters of lockdown restrictions in Ambala were made to do sit-ups on the street by the police as punishment on Tuesday morning. The police said that the violators were later let off with a warning.T...

Rupee surges 13 paise to 73.82 against the US dollar in early trade.

Rupee surges 13 paise to 73.82 against the US dollar in early trade....

Sri Lanka receives 1st batch of Sputnik V shots

Sri Lanka has received its first batch of the Russias Sputnik V vaccine.The 15,000 doses were flown in early hours of Tuesday to the Indian ocean island nation which is struggling to obtain COVID-19 vaccines because of the delay in getting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021